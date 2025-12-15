SignaleKategorien
Alan Rocchi

AlphaTrend

Alan Rocchi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
35 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 177%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
531
Gewinntrades:
281 (52.91%)
Verlusttrades:
250 (47.08%)
Bester Trade:
190.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-92.45 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6 033.75 USD (330 995 605 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 261.40 USD (256 378 775 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (162.09 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
387.25 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
51.77%
Max deposit load:
2.05%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
13 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.80
Long-Positionen:
354 (66.67%)
Short-Positionen:
177 (33.33%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.42
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
21.47 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-17.05 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-68.14 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-180.45 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.15%
Jahresprognose:
50.38%
Algo-Trading:
7%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.36 USD
Maximaler:
305.79 USD (10.74%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.74% (305.79 USD)
Kapital:
3.61% (95.30 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 214
XAUUSD 156
USTEC 93
US30 68
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 715
XAUUSD 228
USTEC 506
US30 324
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 218K
XAUUSD 349K
USTEC 56M
US30 18M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +190.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -92 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +162.09 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -68.14 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FortunePrime-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

AlphaTrend Portfolio - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } Portfolio Description

AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:

1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)

Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.

2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)

Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.

Keine Bewertungen
