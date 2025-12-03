シグナルセクション
Benlmuchtarst

XAUbunga77

Benlmuchtarst
レビュー0件
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
332
利益トレード:
191 (57.53%)
損失トレード:
141 (42.47%)
ベストトレード:
195.21 USD
最悪のトレード:
-280.80 USD
総利益:
10 020.17 USD (301 239 pips)
総損失:
-10 667.15 USD (313 739 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (1 442.82 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 442.82 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
-0.02
取引アクティビティ:
93.53%
最大入金額:
6.41%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
42
平均保有時間:
7 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.30
長いトレード:
244 (73.49%)
短いトレード:
88 (26.51%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.94
期待されたペイオフ:
-1.95 USD
平均利益:
52.46 USD
平均損失:
-75.65 USD
最大連続の負け:
10 (-931.47 USD)
最大連続損失:
-966.26 USD (9)
月間成長:
1.10%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1 945.55 USD
最大の:
2 160.93 USD (23.45%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
23.45% (2 160.93 USD)
エクイティによる:
3.22% (258.32 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 332
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD -647
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD -13K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Welcome to XAUBunga77.

This signal is specifically engineered for growth and sustainability, making it ideal for smaller accounts seeking safety over high-risk speculation. We do not gamble; we trade based on a rigorous proprietary framework.

The System: Powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system and the SCE (Spiral Convergence Engine).

  • Core Logic: The system identifies high-probability reversals and trend continuations by analyzing market bifurcation zones.

  • Precision: SCE acts as the core filter to reduce noise and false signals before entry.

Risk Management: Safety is our #1 priority.

  • We utilize a calculated recovery method for drawdowns.

  • No reckless grid/martingale that endangers the entire equity.

  • Designed to survive and thrive in volatile market conditions (Gold/XAUUSD focus).

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $100+ (Cent accounts recommended for balances under $500).

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher.

  • Mindset: Expect consistent monthly growth, not "get rich quick" schemes.


レビューなし
2025.12.23 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
