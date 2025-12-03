SinaisSeções
Benlmuchtarst

XAUbunga77

Benlmuchtarst
0 comentários
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
332
Negociações com lucro:
191 (57.53%)
Negociações com perda:
141 (42.47%)
Melhor negociação:
195.21 USD
Pior negociação:
-280.80 USD
Lucro bruto:
10 020.17 USD (301 239 pips)
Perda bruta:
-10 667.15 USD (313 739 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (1 442.82 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 442.82 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.02
Atividade de negociação:
93.53%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.41%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
42
Tempo médio de espera:
7 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.30
Negociações longas:
244 (73.49%)
Negociações curtas:
88 (26.51%)
Fator de lucro:
0.94
Valor esperado:
-1.95 USD
Lucro médio:
52.46 USD
Perda média:
-75.65 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
10 (-931.47 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-966.26 USD (9)
Crescimento mensal:
1.10%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 945.55 USD
Máximo:
2 160.93 USD (23.45%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
23.45% (2 160.93 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.22% (258.32 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 332
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -647
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -13K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +195.21 USD
Pior negociação: -281 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 442.82 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -931.47 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Welcome to XAUBunga77.

This signal is specifically engineered for growth and sustainability, making it ideal for smaller accounts seeking safety over high-risk speculation. We do not gamble; we trade based on a rigorous proprietary framework.

The System: Powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system and the SCE (Spiral Convergence Engine).

  • Core Logic: The system identifies high-probability reversals and trend continuations by analyzing market bifurcation zones.

  • Precision: SCE acts as the core filter to reduce noise and false signals before entry.

Risk Management: Safety is our #1 priority.

  • We utilize a calculated recovery method for drawdowns.

  • No reckless grid/martingale that endangers the entire equity.

  • Designed to survive and thrive in volatile market conditions (Gold/XAUUSD focus).

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $100+ (Cent accounts recommended for balances under $500).

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher.

  • Mindset: Expect consistent monthly growth, not "get rich quick" schemes.


Sem comentários
2025.12.23 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
