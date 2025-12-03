SignalsSections
Benlmuchtarst

XAUbunga77

Benlmuchtarst
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -4%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
316
Profit Trades:
186 (58.86%)
Loss Trades:
130 (41.14%)
Best trade:
189.15 USD
Worst trade:
-280.80 USD
Gross Profit:
9 354.17 USD (281 993 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 672.08 USD (286 222 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 442.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 442.82 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
92.15%
Max deposit load:
6.41%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.15
Long Trades:
233 (73.73%)
Short Trades:
83 (26.27%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-1.01 USD
Average Profit:
50.29 USD
Average Loss:
-74.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-966.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-966.26 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
8.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 945.55 USD
Maximal:
2 160.93 USD (23.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.45% (2 160.93 USD)
By Equity:
3.22% (258.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 316
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -318
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -4.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +189.15 USD
Worst trade: -281 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 442.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -966.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
Welcome to XAUBunga77.

This signal is specifically engineered for growth and sustainability, making it ideal for smaller accounts seeking safety over high-risk speculation. We do not gamble; we trade based on a rigorous proprietary framework.

The System: Powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system and the SCE (Spiral Convergence Engine).

  • Core Logic: The system identifies high-probability reversals and trend continuations by analyzing market bifurcation zones.

  • Precision: SCE acts as the core filter to reduce noise and false signals before entry.

Risk Management: Safety is our #1 priority.

  • We utilize a calculated recovery method for drawdowns.

  • No reckless grid/martingale that endangers the entire equity.

  • Designed to survive and thrive in volatile market conditions (Gold/XAUUSD focus).

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $100+ (Cent accounts recommended for balances under $500).

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher.

  • Mindset: Expect consistent monthly growth, not "get rich quick" schemes.


No reviews
2025.12.23 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
