|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|581
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|55K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
Welcome to XAUBunga77.
This signal is specifically engineered for growth and sustainability, making it ideal for smaller accounts seeking safety over high-risk speculation. We do not gamble; we trade based on a rigorous proprietary framework.
The System: Powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system and the SCE (Spiral Convergence Engine).
-
Core Logic: The system identifies high-probability reversals and trend continuations by analyzing market bifurcation zones.
-
Precision: SCE acts as the core filter to reduce noise and false signals before entry.
Risk Management: Safety is our #1 priority.
-
We utilize a calculated recovery method for drawdowns.
-
No reckless grid/martingale that endangers the entire equity.
-
Designed to survive and thrive in volatile market conditions (Gold/XAUUSD focus).
Subscriber Recommendations:
-
Minimum Balance: $100+ (Cent accounts recommended for balances under $500).
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher.
-
Mindset: Expect consistent monthly growth, not "get rich quick" schemes.
