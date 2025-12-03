시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / XAUbunga77
Benlmuchtarst

XAUbunga77

Benlmuchtarst
0 리뷰
안정성
9
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 16%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
581
이익 거래:
334 (57.48%)
손실 거래:
247 (42.51%)
최고의 거래:
247.80 USD
최악의 거래:
-280.80 USD
총 수익:
22 869.85 USD (628 299 pips)
총 손실:
-21 002.61 USD (573 307 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
22 (1 850.87 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 850.87 USD (22)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
95.83%
최대 입금량:
8.08%
최근 거래:
52 분 전
주별 거래 수:
78
평균 유지 시간:
9 시간
회복 요인:
0.86
롱(주식매수):
440 (75.73%)
숏(주식차입매도):
141 (24.27%)
수익 요인:
1.09
기대수익:
3.21 USD
평균 이익:
68.47 USD
평균 손실:
-85.03 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-954.43 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-966.26 USD (9)
월별 성장률:
29.25%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1 945.55 USD
최대한의:
2 160.93 USD (23.45%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
23.45% (2 160.93 USD)
자본금별:
3.61% (270.88 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 581
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 55K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +247.80 USD
최악의 거래: -281 USD
연속 최대 이익: 22
연속 최대 손실: 9
연속 최대 이익: +1 850.87 USD
연속 최대 손실: -954.43 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
198 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Welcome to XAUBunga77.

This signal is specifically engineered for growth and sustainability, making it ideal for smaller accounts seeking safety over high-risk speculation. We do not gamble; we trade based on a rigorous proprietary framework.

The System: Powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system and the SCE (Spiral Convergence Engine).

  • Core Logic: The system identifies high-probability reversals and trend continuations by analyzing market bifurcation zones.

  • Precision: SCE acts as the core filter to reduce noise and false signals before entry.

Risk Management: Safety is our #1 priority.

  • We utilize a calculated recovery method for drawdowns.

  • No reckless grid/martingale that endangers the entire equity.

  • Designed to survive and thrive in volatile market conditions (Gold/XAUUSD focus).

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $100+ (Cent accounts recommended for balances under $500).

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher.

  • Mindset: Expect consistent monthly growth, not "get rich quick" schemes.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.15 17:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 03:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
XAUbunga77
월별 30 USD
16%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
9
0%
581
57%
96%
1.08
3.21
USD
23%
1:50
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.