Benlmuchtarst

XAUbunga77

Benlmuchtarst
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -8%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
326
盈利交易:
188 (57.66%)
亏损交易:
138 (42.33%)
最好交易:
195.21 USD
最差交易:
-280.80 USD
毛利:
9 744.59 USD (291 993 pips)
毛利亏损:
-10 432.15 USD (306 639 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (1 442.82 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 442.82 USD (15)
夏普比率:
-0.02
交易活动:
93.53%
最大入金加载:
6.41%
最近交易:
29 几分钟前
每周交易:
37
平均持有时间:
7 小时
采收率:
-0.32
长期交易:
239 (73.31%)
短期交易:
87 (26.69%)
利润因子:
0.93
预期回报:
-2.11 USD
平均利润:
51.83 USD
平均损失:
-75.60 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-931.47 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-966.26 USD (9)
每月增长:
4.21%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 945.55 USD
最大值:
2 160.93 USD (23.45%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
23.45% (2 160.93 USD)
净值:
3.22% (258.32 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 326
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -688
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -15K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +195.21 USD
最差交易: -281 USD
最大连续赢利: 15
最大连续失误: 9
最大连续盈利: +1 442.82 USD
最大连续亏损: -931.47 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Welcome to XAUBunga77.

This signal is specifically engineered for growth and sustainability, making it ideal for smaller accounts seeking safety over high-risk speculation. We do not gamble; we trade based on a rigorous proprietary framework.

The System: Powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system and the SCE (Spiral Convergence Engine).

  • Core Logic: The system identifies high-probability reversals and trend continuations by analyzing market bifurcation zones.

  • Precision: SCE acts as the core filter to reduce noise and false signals before entry.

Risk Management: Safety is our #1 priority.

  • We utilize a calculated recovery method for drawdowns.

  • No reckless grid/martingale that endangers the entire equity.

  • Designed to survive and thrive in volatile market conditions (Gold/XAUUSD focus).

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $100+ (Cent accounts recommended for balances under $500).

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher.

  • Mindset: Expect consistent monthly growth, not "get rich quick" schemes.


没有评论
2025.12.23 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
XAUbunga77
每月30 USD
-8%
0
0
USD
8.3K
USD
6
0%
326
57%
94%
0.93
-2.11
USD
23%
1:50
