Benlmuchtarst

XAUbunga77

Benlmuchtarst
0 Bewertungen
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -12%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
343
Gewinntrades:
194 (56.55%)
Verlusttrades:
149 (43.44%)
Bester Trade:
202.54 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-280.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
10 442.31 USD (311 865 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-11 506.76 USD (338 417 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (1 442.82 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 442.82 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
93.53%
Max deposit load:
6.41%
Letzter Trade:
15 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
48
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.49
Long-Positionen:
253 (73.76%)
Short-Positionen:
90 (26.24%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.91
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-3.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
53.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-77.23 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-931.47 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-966.26 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-5.20%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 945.55 USD
Maximaler:
2 160.93 USD (23.45%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
23.45% (2 160.93 USD)
Kapital:
3.22% (258.32 USD)

Bester Trade: +202.54 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -281 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 442.82 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -931.47 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Welcome to XAUBunga77.

This signal is specifically engineered for growth and sustainability, making it ideal for smaller accounts seeking safety over high-risk speculation. We do not gamble; we trade based on a rigorous proprietary framework.

The System: Powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system and the SCE (Spiral Convergence Engine).

  • Core Logic: The system identifies high-probability reversals and trend continuations by analyzing market bifurcation zones.

  • Precision: SCE acts as the core filter to reduce noise and false signals before entry.

Risk Management: Safety is our #1 priority.

  • We utilize a calculated recovery method for drawdowns.

  • No reckless grid/martingale that endangers the entire equity.

  • Designed to survive and thrive in volatile market conditions (Gold/XAUUSD focus).

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $100+ (Cent accounts recommended for balances under $500).

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher.

  • Mindset: Expect consistent monthly growth, not "get rich quick" schemes.


2025.12.23 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
