Benlmuchtarst

XAUbunga77

Benlmuchtarst
0 comentarios
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
332
Transacciones Rentables:
191 (57.53%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
141 (42.47%)
Mejor transacción:
195.21 USD
Peor transacción:
-280.80 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
10 020.17 USD (301 239 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-10 667.15 USD (313 739 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (1 442.82 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 442.82 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Actividad comercial:
93.53%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.41%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
42
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.30
Transacciones Largas:
244 (73.49%)
Transacciones Cortas:
88 (26.51%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.94
Beneficio Esperado:
-1.95 USD
Beneficio medio:
52.46 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-75.65 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
10 (-931.47 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-966.26 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.10%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 945.55 USD
Máxima:
2 160.93 USD (23.45%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
23.45% (2 160.93 USD)
De fondos:
3.22% (258.32 USD)

Welcome to XAUBunga77.

This signal is specifically engineered for growth and sustainability, making it ideal for smaller accounts seeking safety over high-risk speculation. We do not gamble; we trade based on a rigorous proprietary framework.

The System: Powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system and the SCE (Spiral Convergence Engine).

  • Core Logic: The system identifies high-probability reversals and trend continuations by analyzing market bifurcation zones.

  • Precision: SCE acts as the core filter to reduce noise and false signals before entry.

Risk Management: Safety is our #1 priority.

  • We utilize a calculated recovery method for drawdowns.

  • No reckless grid/martingale that endangers the entire equity.

  • Designed to survive and thrive in volatile market conditions (Gold/XAUUSD focus).

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $100+ (Cent accounts recommended for balances under $500).

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher.

  • Mindset: Expect consistent monthly growth, not "get rich quick" schemes.


2025.12.23 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
