Benlmuchtarst

XAUbunga77

Benlmuchtarst
0 отзывов
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -8%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
320
Прибыльных трейдов:
186 (58.12%)
Убыточных трейдов:
134 (41.88%)
Лучший трейд:
189.15 USD
Худший трейд:
-280.80 USD
Общая прибыль:
9 354.17 USD (281 993 pips)
Общий убыток:
-10 042.98 USD (297 139 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (1 442.82 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 442.82 USD (15)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.02
Торговая активность:
92.15%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.41%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
44
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.32
Длинных трейдов:
236 (73.75%)
Коротких трейдов:
84 (26.25%)
Профит фактор:
0.93
Мат. ожидание:
-2.15 USD
Средняя прибыль:
50.29 USD
Средний убыток:
-74.95 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-966.26 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-966.26 USD (9)
Прирост в месяц:
2.90%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 945.55 USD
Максимальная:
2 160.93 USD (23.45%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
23.45% (2 160.93 USD)
По эквити:
3.22% (258.32 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 320
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -689
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +189.15 USD
Худший трейд: -281 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 15
Макс. серия проигрышей: 9
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 442.82 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -966.26 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
еще 196...
Welcome to XAUBunga77.

This signal is specifically engineered for growth and sustainability, making it ideal for smaller accounts seeking safety over high-risk speculation. We do not gamble; we trade based on a rigorous proprietary framework.

The System: Powered by the DZB (Dynamic Zone Bifurcation) system and the SCE (Spiral Convergence Engine).

  • Core Logic: The system identifies high-probability reversals and trend continuations by analyzing market bifurcation zones.

  • Precision: SCE acts as the core filter to reduce noise and false signals before entry.

Risk Management: Safety is our #1 priority.

  • We utilize a calculated recovery method for drawdowns.

  • No reckless grid/martingale that endangers the entire equity.

  • Designed to survive and thrive in volatile market conditions (Gold/XAUUSD focus).

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $100+ (Cent accounts recommended for balances under $500).

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher.

  • Mindset: Expect consistent monthly growth, not "get rich quick" schemes.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.23 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
