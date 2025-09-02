- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
186
利益トレード:
132 (70.96%)
損失トレード:
54 (29.03%)
ベストトレード:
59.40 USD
最悪のトレード:
-61.92 USD
総利益:
1 501.65 USD (11 960 pips)
総損失:
-638.83 USD (4 179 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (188.02 USD)
最大連続利益:
188.02 USD (12)
シャープレシオ:
0.30
取引アクティビティ:
84.83%
最大入金額:
110.79%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
9
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
10.83
長いトレード:
126 (67.74%)
短いトレード:
60 (32.26%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.35
期待されたペイオフ:
4.64 USD
平均利益:
11.38 USD
平均損失:
-11.83 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-20.88 USD)
最大連続損失:
-79.68 USD (2)
月間成長:
11.65%
年間予想:
141.35%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
79.68 USD (3.40%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.39% (71.81 USD)
エクイティによる:
82.60% (1 694.54 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|185
|AUDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|GBPUSD
|866
|AUDCAD
|-3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|GBPUSD
|7.8K
|AUDCAD
|-17
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +59.40 USD
最悪のトレード: -62 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 12
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +188.02 USD
最大連続損失: -20.88 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-Pro-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.16 × 207
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.42 × 24
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.25 × 459
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|1.87 × 710
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|1.92 × 400
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.98 × 54
|Hello traders,
|This is a Manual Trading account, using a strategy I have developed over many years of experience;
|Instrument used is mostly GBPUSD, but will occasionally trade EURUSD;
|Risk is limited and calculated accordingly per trade and SL is always used;
|Monthly yield is expected to about 10% on average;
|Suggested minimum account size to start following this signal is $1000 so that you get your subscription fee back and have a descent profit.
|Leverage of your account is highly recommended to be equal to or higher than mine!
|Also highly suggested is not to copy SL and TP levels due to the difference in the spreads of the different brokers.
|Please do not use multipliers, regardless of the constant low DD, in case of a bad patch of trades.
|Trading usually takes place between 8:00 and 18:00 EET/EEST. I rarely leave trades open overnight, but it happens.
|We all want the best out of every trade, so please select a broker with low spread and fast servers for good execution.
|Also, checkout my EA that I use for partial close. We all get distracted with one thing or another sometimes, and we miss planned trade targets.
"Lot Partial Close" takes care of this problem and closes exactly the amount you wish to close, exactly at the desired target.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111352?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description
|Feel free to contact me anytime.
|Kind Regards and Happy Trading,
|Zee
レビューなし