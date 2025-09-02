SignaleKategorien
Zdravko Petrov

KABLE

Zdravko Petrov
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
16 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 60%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:300
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
186
Gewinntrades:
132 (70.96%)
Verlusttrades:
54 (29.03%)
Bester Trade:
59.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-61.92 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 501.65 USD (11 960 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-638.83 USD (4 179 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (188.02 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
188.02 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading-Aktivität:
84.83%
Max deposit load:
110.79%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
10.83
Long-Positionen:
126 (67.74%)
Short-Positionen:
60 (32.26%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.64 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
11.38 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-11.83 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-20.88 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-79.68 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.65%
Jahresprognose:
141.35%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
79.68 USD (3.40%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.39% (71.81 USD)
Kapital:
82.60% (1 694.54 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 185
AUDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 866
AUDCAD -3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 7.8K
AUDCAD -17
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +59.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -62 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +188.02 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -20.88 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-Pro-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.16 × 207
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.42 × 24
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real6
0.75 × 20
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.25 × 459
RoboForex-Pro-5
1.87 × 710
RoboForex-Pro-6
1.92 × 400
VantageInternational-Live 9
3.98 × 54
Hello traders,
This is a Manual Trading account, using a strategy I have developed over many years of experience;
Instrument used is mostly GBPUSD, but will occasionally trade EURUSD;
 
Risk is limited and calculated accordingly per trade and SL is always used;
Monthly yield is expected to about 10% on average;
Suggested minimum account size to start following this signal is $1000 so that you get your subscription fee back and have a descent profit.
Leverage of your account is highly recommended to be equal to or higher than mine!
Also highly suggested is not to copy SL and TP levels due to the difference in the spreads of the different brokers.
Please do not use multipliers, regardless of the constant low DD, in case of a bad patch of trades. 
Trading usually takes place between 8:00 and 18:00 EET/EEST. I rarely leave trades open overnight, but it happens. 
We all want the best out of every trade, so please select a broker with low spread and fast servers for good execution.

Also, checkout my EA that I use for partial close. We all get distracted with one thing or another sometimes, and we miss planned trade targets. 
"Lot Partial Close" takes care of this problem and closes exactly the amount you wish to close, exactly at the desired target.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111352?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description

Feel free to contact me anytime.
Kind Regards and Happy Trading,
Zee


Keine Bewertungen
