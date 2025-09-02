- Прирост
Всего трейдов:
186
Прибыльных трейдов:
132 (70.96%)
Убыточных трейдов:
54 (29.03%)
Лучший трейд:
59.40 USD
Худший трейд:
-61.92 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 501.65 USD (11 960 pips)
Общий убыток:
-638.83 USD (4 179 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (188.02 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
188.02 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.30
Торговая активность:
84.83%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
110.79%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
10.83
Длинных трейдов:
126 (67.74%)
Коротких трейдов:
60 (32.26%)
Профит фактор:
2.35
Мат. ожидание:
4.64 USD
Средняя прибыль:
11.38 USD
Средний убыток:
-11.83 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-20.88 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-79.68 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
11.65%
Годовой прогноз:
141.35%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
79.68 USD (3.40%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.39% (71.81 USD)
По эквити:
82.60% (1 694.54 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|185
|AUDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|GBPUSD
|866
|AUDCAD
|-3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|GBPUSD
|7.8K
|AUDCAD
|-17
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Лучший трейд: +59.40 USD
Худший трейд: -62 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +188.02 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -20.88 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-Pro-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.16 × 207
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.42 × 24
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.25 × 459
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|1.87 × 710
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|1.92 × 400
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.98 × 54
|Hello traders,
|This is a Manual Trading account, using a strategy I have developed over many years of experience;
|Instrument used is mostly GBPUSD, but will occasionally trade EURUSD;
|Risk is limited and calculated accordingly per trade and SL is always used;
|Monthly yield is expected to about 10% on average;
|Suggested minimum account size to start following this signal is $1000 so that you get your subscription fee back and have a descent profit.
|Leverage of your account is highly recommended to be equal to or higher than mine!
|Also highly suggested is not to copy SL and TP levels due to the difference in the spreads of the different brokers.
|Please do not use multipliers, regardless of the constant low DD, in case of a bad patch of trades.
|Trading usually takes place between 8:00 and 18:00 EET/EEST. I rarely leave trades open overnight, but it happens.
|We all want the best out of every trade, so please select a broker with low spread and fast servers for good execution.
|Also, checkout my EA that I use for partial close. We all get distracted with one thing or another sometimes, and we miss planned trade targets.
"Lot Partial Close" takes care of this problem and closes exactly the amount you wish to close, exactly at the desired target.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111352?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description
|Feel free to contact me anytime.
|Kind Regards and Happy Trading,
|Zee
