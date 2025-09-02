- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
25
Bénéfice trades:
18 (72.00%)
Perte trades:
7 (28.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
24.24 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.76 USD
Bénéfice brut:
137.78 USD (912 pips)
Perte brute:
-51.52 USD (334 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (55.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
55.74 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.36
Activité de trading:
35.06%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
26.79%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
47 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
4.43
Longs trades:
19 (76.00%)
Courts trades:
6 (24.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.67
Rendement attendu:
3.45 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.65 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.36 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-19.46 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-19.46 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19.46 USD (1.34%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.34% (19.46 USD)
Par fonds propres:
41.53% (629.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|24
|AUDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|89
|AUDCAD
|-3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|595
|AUDCAD
|-17
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +24.24 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +55.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -19.46 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.16 × 207
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.42 × 24
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|0.66 × 276
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|0.86 × 331
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.96 × 201
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.98 × 54
|Hello traders,
|This is a Manual Trading account, using a strategy I have developed over many years of experience;
|Instrument used is mostly GBPUSD, but will occasionally trade EURUSD;
|Risk is limited and calculated accordingly per trade and SL is always used;
|Monthly yield is expected to about 10% on average;
|Suggested minimum account size to start following this signal is $1000 so that you get your subscription fee back and have a descent profit.
|Leverage of your account is highly recommended to be equal to or higher than mine!
|Also highly suggested is not to copy SL and TP levels due to the difference in the spreads of the different brokers.
|Please do not use multipliers, regardless of the constant low DD, in case of a bad patch of trades.
|Trading usually takes place between 8:00 and 18:00 EET/EEST. I rarely leave trades open overnight, but it happens.
|We all want the best out of every trade, so please select a broker with low spread and fast servers for good execution.
|Also, checkout my EA that I use for partial close. We all get distracted with one thing or another sometimes, and we miss planned trade targets.
"Lot Partial Close" takes care of this problem and closes exactly the amount you wish to close, exactly at the desired target.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111352?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description
|Feel free to contact me anytime.
|Kind Regards and Happy Trading,
|Zee
Aucun avis
