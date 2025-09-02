- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
207
이익 거래:
146 (70.53%)
손실 거래:
61 (29.47%)
최고의 거래:
59.40 USD
최악의 거래:
-301.92 USD
총 수익:
1 738.20 USD (13 846 pips)
총 손실:
-1 249.93 USD (8 112 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (188.02 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
188.02 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
86.90%
최대 입금량:
110.79%
최근 거래:
7 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
14
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
0.91
롱(주식매수):
134 (64.73%)
숏(주식차입매도):
73 (35.27%)
수익 요인:
1.39
기대수익:
2.36 USD
평균 이익:
11.91 USD
평균 손실:
-20.49 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-20.88 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-362.40 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
-15.89%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
535.23 USD (22.85%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
22.85% (535.23 USD)
자본금별:
82.60% (1 694.54 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|206
|AUDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GBPUSD
|491
|AUDCAD
|-3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GBPUSD
|5.8K
|AUDCAD
|-17
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +59.40 USD
최악의 거래: -302 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +188.02 USD
연속 최대 손실: -20.88 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-Pro-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|Hello traders,
|This is a Manual Trading account, using a strategy I have developed over many years of experience;
|Instrument used is mostly GBPUSD, but will occasionally trade EURUSD;
|Risk is limited and calculated accordingly per trade and SL is always used;
|Monthly yield is expected to about 10% on average;
|Suggested minimum account size to start following this signal is $1000 so that you get your subscription fee back and have a descent profit.
|Leverage of your account is highly recommended to be equal to or higher than mine!
|Also highly suggested is not to copy SL and TP levels due to the difference in the spreads of the different brokers.
|Please do not use multipliers, regardless of the constant low DD, in case of a bad patch of trades.
|Trading usually takes place between 8:00 and 18:00 EET/EEST. I rarely leave trades open overnight, but it happens.
|We all want the best out of every trade, so please select a broker with low spread and fast servers for good execution.
|Also, checkout my EA that I use for partial close. We all get distracted with one thing or another sometimes, and we miss planned trade targets.
"Lot Partial Close" takes care of this problem and closes exactly the amount you wish to close, exactly at the desired target.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111352?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description
|Feel free to contact me anytime.
|Kind Regards and Happy Trading,
|Zee
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 999 USD
34%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
18
0%
207
70%
87%
1.39
2.36
USD
USD
83%
1:300