- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
186
盈利交易:
132 (70.96%)
亏损交易:
54 (29.03%)
最好交易:
59.40 USD
最差交易:
-61.92 USD
毛利:
1 501.65 USD (11 960 pips)
毛利亏损:
-638.83 USD (4 179 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (188.02 USD)
最大连续盈利:
188.02 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.30
交易活动:
84.83%
最大入金加载:
110.79%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
10.83
长期交易:
126 (67.74%)
短期交易:
60 (32.26%)
利润因子:
2.35
预期回报:
4.64 USD
平均利润:
11.38 USD
平均损失:
-11.83 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-20.88 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-79.68 USD (2)
每月增长:
11.65%
年度预测:
141.35%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
79.68 USD (3.40%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.39% (71.81 USD)
净值:
82.60% (1 694.54 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|185
|AUDCAD
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPUSD
|866
|AUDCAD
|-3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPUSD
|7.8K
|AUDCAD
|-17
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +59.40 USD
最差交易: -62 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +188.02 USD
最大连续亏损: -20.88 USD
|Hello traders,
|This is a Manual Trading account, using a strategy I have developed over many years of experience;
|Instrument used is mostly GBPUSD, but will occasionally trade EURUSD;
|Risk is limited and calculated accordingly per trade and SL is always used;
|Monthly yield is expected to about 10% on average;
|Suggested minimum account size to start following this signal is $1000 so that you get your subscription fee back and have a descent profit.
|Leverage of your account is highly recommended to be equal to or higher than mine!
|Also highly suggested is not to copy SL and TP levels due to the difference in the spreads of the different brokers.
|Please do not use multipliers, regardless of the constant low DD, in case of a bad patch of trades.
|Trading usually takes place between 8:00 and 18:00 EET/EEST. I rarely leave trades open overnight, but it happens.
|We all want the best out of every trade, so please select a broker with low spread and fast servers for good execution.
|Also, checkout my EA that I use for partial close. We all get distracted with one thing or another sometimes, and we miss planned trade targets.
"Lot Partial Close" takes care of this problem and closes exactly the amount you wish to close, exactly at the desired target.
|Feel free to contact me anytime.
|Kind Regards and Happy Trading,
|Zee
没有评论