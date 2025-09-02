- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
186
Profit Trades:
132 (70.96%)
Loss Trades:
54 (29.03%)
Best trade:
59.40 USD
Worst trade:
-61.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 501.65 USD (11 960 pips)
Gross Loss:
-638.83 USD (4 179 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (188.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
188.02 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
84.83%
Max deposit load:
110.79%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.83
Long Trades:
126 (67.74%)
Short Trades:
60 (32.26%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
4.64 USD
Average Profit:
11.38 USD
Average Loss:
-11.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-20.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.68 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.65%
Annual Forecast:
141.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
79.68 USD (3.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.39% (71.81 USD)
By Equity:
82.60% (1 694.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|185
|AUDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|866
|AUDCAD
|-3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|7.8K
|AUDCAD
|-17
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +59.40 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +188.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.16 × 207
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.42 × 24
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.25 × 459
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|1.87 × 710
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|1.92 × 400
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.98 × 54
|Hello traders,
|This is a Manual Trading account, using a strategy I have developed over many years of experience;
|Instrument used is mostly GBPUSD, but will occasionally trade EURUSD;
|Risk is limited and calculated accordingly per trade and SL is always used;
|Monthly yield is expected to about 10% on average;
|Suggested minimum account size to start following this signal is $1000 so that you get your subscription fee back and have a descent profit.
|Leverage of your account is highly recommended to be equal to or higher than mine!
|Also highly suggested is not to copy SL and TP levels due to the difference in the spreads of the different brokers.
|Please do not use multipliers, regardless of the constant low DD, in case of a bad patch of trades.
|Trading usually takes place between 8:00 and 18:00 EET/EEST. I rarely leave trades open overnight, but it happens.
|We all want the best out of every trade, so please select a broker with low spread and fast servers for good execution.
|Also, checkout my EA that I use for partial close. We all get distracted with one thing or another sometimes, and we miss planned trade targets.
"Lot Partial Close" takes care of this problem and closes exactly the amount you wish to close, exactly at the desired target.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111352?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description
|Feel free to contact me anytime.
|Kind Regards and Happy Trading,
|Zee
No reviews