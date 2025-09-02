SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / KABLE
Zdravko Petrov

KABLE

Zdravko Petrov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
25
Profit Trade:
18 (72.00%)
Loss Trade:
7 (28.00%)
Best Trade:
24.24 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
137.78 USD (912 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-51.52 USD (334 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (55.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
55.74 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.36
Attività di trading:
35.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
26.79%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
47 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.43
Long Trade:
19 (76.00%)
Short Trade:
6 (24.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.67
Profitto previsto:
3.45 USD
Profitto medio:
7.65 USD
Perdita media:
-7.36 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-19.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-19.46 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
6.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
19.46 USD (1.34%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.34% (19.46 USD)
Per equità:
41.53% (629.30 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 24
AUDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 89
AUDCAD -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 595
AUDCAD -17
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.24 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +55.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -19.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Pro-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.16 × 207
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.42 × 24
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.66 × 276
OctaFX-Real6
0.75 × 20
RoboForex-Pro-5
0.86 × 331
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.96 × 201
VantageInternational-Live 9
3.98 × 54
Hello traders,
This is a Manual Trading account, using a strategy I have developed over many years of experience;
Instrument used is mostly GBPUSD, but will occasionally trade EURUSD;
 
Risk is limited and calculated accordingly per trade and SL is always used;
Monthly yield is expected to about 10% on average;
Suggested minimum account size to start following this signal is $1000 so that you get your subscription fee back and have a descent profit.
Leverage of your account is highly recommended to be equal to or higher than mine!
Also highly suggested is not to copy SL and TP levels due to the difference in the spreads of the different brokers.
Please do not use multipliers, regardless of the constant low DD, in case of a bad patch of trades. 
Trading usually takes place between 8:00 and 18:00 EET/EEST. I rarely leave trades open overnight, but it happens. 
We all want the best out of every trade, so please select a broker with low spread and fast servers for good execution.

Also, checkout my EA that I use for partial close. We all get distracted with one thing or another sometimes, and we miss planned trade targets. 
"Lot Partial Close" takes care of this problem and closes exactly the amount you wish to close, exactly at the desired target.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111352?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description

Feel free to contact me anytime.
Kind Regards and Happy Trading,
Zee


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 12:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 19:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 18:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 17:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.05 11:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.05 11:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.02 10:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 10:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 10:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 10:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 10:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
KABLE
999USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
3
0%
25
72%
35%
2.67
3.45
USD
42%
1:300
Copia

