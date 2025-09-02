Hello traders,

This is a Manual Trading account, using a strategy I have developed over many years of experience;

Instrument used is mostly GBPUSD, but will occasionally trade EURUSD;

Risk is limited and calculated accordingly per trade and SL is always used;

Monthly yield is expected to about 10% on average;

Suggested minimum account size to start following this signal is $1000 so that you get your subscription fee back and have a descent profit.

Leverage of your account is highly recommended to be equal to or higher than mine!

Also highly suggested is not to copy SL and TP levels due to the difference in the spreads of the different brokers.

Please do not use multipliers, regardless of the constant low DD, in case of a bad patch of trades.

Trading usually takes place between 8:00 and 18:00 EET/EEST. I rarely leave trades open overnight, but it happens.

We all want the best out of every trade, so please select a broker with low spread and fast servers for good execution.





Also, checkout my EA that I use for partial close. We all get distracted with one thing or another sometimes, and we miss planned trade targets.

"Lot Partial Close" takes care of this problem and closes exactly the amount you wish to close, exactly at the desired target.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111352?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description





Feel free to contact me anytime.

Kind Regards and Happy Trading,

Zee