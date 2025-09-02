- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
186
Transacciones Rentables:
132 (70.96%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
54 (29.03%)
Mejor transacción:
59.40 USD
Peor transacción:
-61.92 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 501.65 USD (11 960 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-638.83 USD (4 179 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (188.02 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
188.02 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.30
Actividad comercial:
84.83%
Carga máxima del depósito:
110.79%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
10.83
Transacciones Largas:
126 (67.74%)
Transacciones Cortas:
60 (32.26%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.35
Beneficio Esperado:
4.64 USD
Beneficio medio:
11.38 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-11.83 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-20.88 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-79.68 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
11.65%
Pronóstico anual:
141.35%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
79.68 USD (3.40%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.39% (71.81 USD)
De fondos:
82.60% (1 694.54 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|185
|AUDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPUSD
|866
|AUDCAD
|-3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPUSD
|7.8K
|AUDCAD
|-17
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +59.40 USD
Peor transacción: -62 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +188.02 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -20.88 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-Pro-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.16 × 207
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.42 × 24
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.25 × 459
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|1.87 × 710
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|1.92 × 400
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.98 × 54
|Hello traders,
|This is a Manual Trading account, using a strategy I have developed over many years of experience;
|Instrument used is mostly GBPUSD, but will occasionally trade EURUSD;
|Risk is limited and calculated accordingly per trade and SL is always used;
|Monthly yield is expected to about 10% on average;
|Suggested minimum account size to start following this signal is $1000 so that you get your subscription fee back and have a descent profit.
|Leverage of your account is highly recommended to be equal to or higher than mine!
|Also highly suggested is not to copy SL and TP levels due to the difference in the spreads of the different brokers.
|Please do not use multipliers, regardless of the constant low DD, in case of a bad patch of trades.
|Trading usually takes place between 8:00 and 18:00 EET/EEST. I rarely leave trades open overnight, but it happens.
|We all want the best out of every trade, so please select a broker with low spread and fast servers for good execution.
|Also, checkout my EA that I use for partial close. We all get distracted with one thing or another sometimes, and we miss planned trade targets.
"Lot Partial Close" takes care of this problem and closes exactly the amount you wish to close, exactly at the desired target.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111352?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description
|Feel free to contact me anytime.
|Kind Regards and Happy Trading,
|Zee
