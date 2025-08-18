シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Crypto Killer MAX Risk
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer MAX Risk

Armin Heshmat
レビュー0件
信頼性
19週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 139%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
502
利益トレード:
348 (69.32%)
損失トレード:
154 (30.68%)
ベストトレード:
23.58 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-14.73 EUR
総利益:
586.71 EUR (4 295 005 pips)
総損失:
-448.85 EUR (2 954 108 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
28 (24.57 EUR)
最大連続利益:
57.84 EUR (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
2.20%
最大入金額:
19.28%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
35
平均保有時間:
11 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.90
長いトレード:
244 (48.61%)
短いトレード:
258 (51.39%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.31
期待されたペイオフ:
0.27 EUR
平均利益:
1.69 EUR
平均損失:
-2.91 EUR
最大連続の負け:
6 (-25.39 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-56.88 EUR (4)
月間成長:
-14.16%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.47 EUR
最大の:
153.92 EUR (44.58%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
44.58% (153.92 EUR)
エクイティによる:
10.91% (24.59 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 502
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 157
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 1.3M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +23.58 EUR
最悪のトレード: -15 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +24.57 EUR
最大連続損失: -25.39 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live26"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません


🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


レビューなし
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 21:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 18:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 02:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 23:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 08:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 04:34
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 05:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.18 07:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 03:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
