Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer MAX Risk

Armin Heshmat
Fiabilidad
19 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 139%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
502
Transacciones Rentables:
348 (69.32%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
154 (30.68%)
Mejor transacción:
23.58 EUR
Peor transacción:
-14.73 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
586.71 EUR (4 295 005 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-448.85 EUR (2 954 108 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
28 (24.57 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
57.84 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
2.20%
Carga máxima del depósito:
19.28%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
38
Tiempo medio de espera:
11 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.90
Transacciones Largas:
244 (48.61%)
Transacciones Cortas:
258 (51.39%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.31
Beneficio Esperado:
0.27 EUR
Beneficio medio:
1.69 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-2.91 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-25.39 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-56.88 EUR (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-11.55%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.47 EUR
Máxima:
153.92 EUR (44.58%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
44.58% (153.92 EUR)
De fondos:
10.91% (24.59 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 502
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 157
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 1.3M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +23.58 EUR
Peor transacción: -15 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +24.57 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -25.39 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos


🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 21:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 18:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 02:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 23:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 08:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 04:34
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 05:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.18 07:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 03:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
