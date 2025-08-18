SignaleKategorien
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer MAX Risk

Armin Heshmat
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
19 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 139%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
502
Gewinntrades:
348 (69.32%)
Verlusttrades:
154 (30.68%)
Bester Trade:
23.58 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-14.73 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
586.71 EUR (4 295 005 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-448.85 EUR (2 954 108 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
28 (24.57 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
57.84 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
2.20%
Max deposit load:
19.28%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
26
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
11 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.90
Long-Positionen:
244 (48.61%)
Short-Positionen:
258 (51.39%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.31
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.27 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.69 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.91 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-25.39 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-56.88 EUR (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-14.31%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.47 EUR
Maximaler:
153.92 EUR (44.58%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
44.58% (153.92 EUR)
Kapital:
10.91% (24.59 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 502
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 157
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.3M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +23.58 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -15 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +24.57 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -25.39 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live26" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe


🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 21:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 18:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 02:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 23:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 08:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 04:34
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 05:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.18 07:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 03:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
