Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer MAX Risk

Armin Heshmat
0条评论
可靠性
19
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 139%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
500
盈利交易:
346 (69.20%)
亏损交易:
154 (30.80%)
最好交易:
23.58 EUR
最差交易:
-14.73 EUR
毛利:
586.50 EUR (4 293 805 pips)
毛利亏损:
-448.85 EUR (2 954 108 pips)
最大连续赢利:
28 (24.57 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
57.84 EUR (4)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
2.20%
最大入金加载:
19.28%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
36
平均持有时间:
11 分钟
采收率:
0.89
长期交易:
244 (48.80%)
短期交易:
256 (51.20%)
利润因子:
1.31
预期回报:
0.28 EUR
平均利润:
1.70 EUR
平均损失:
-2.91 EUR
最大连续失误:
6 (-25.39 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-56.88 EUR (4)
每月增长:
-2.03%
年度预测:
-24.66%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.47 EUR
最大值:
153.92 EUR (44.58%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
44.58% (153.92 EUR)
净值:
10.91% (24.59 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 157
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 1.3M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +23.58 EUR
最差交易: -15 EUR
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +24.57 EUR
最大连续亏损: -25.39 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live26 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据


🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


没有评论
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 21:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 18:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 02:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 23:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 08:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 04:34
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 05:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.18 07:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 03:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
