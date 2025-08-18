시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Crypto Killer MAX Risk
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer MAX Risk

Armin Heshmat
0 리뷰
안정성
21
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 163%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
516
이익 거래:
356 (68.99%)
손실 거래:
160 (31.01%)
최고의 거래:
23.58 EUR
최악의 거래:
-14.73 EUR
총 수익:
612.49 EUR (4 446 055 pips)
총 손실:
-450.86 EUR (2 965 908 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
28 (24.57 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
57.84 EUR (4)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
2.20%
최대 입금량:
19.28%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
11 분
회복 요인:
1.05
롱(주식매수):
252 (48.84%)
숏(주식차입매도):
264 (51.16%)
수익 요인:
1.36
기대수익:
0.31 EUR
평균 이익:
1.72 EUR
평균 손실:
-2.82 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-25.39 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-56.88 EUR (4)
월별 성장률:
-24.41%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.47 EUR
최대한의:
153.92 EUR (44.58%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
44.58% (153.92 EUR)
자본금별:
10.91% (24.59 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 516
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD 184
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 1.5M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +23.58 EUR
최악의 거래: -15 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +24.57 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -25.39 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live26"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음


🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 21:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 18:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 02:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 23:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 08:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 04:34
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 05:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.18 07:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 03:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Crypto Killer MAX Risk
월별 30 USD
163%
0
0
USD
261
EUR
21
100%
516
68%
2%
1.35
0.31
EUR
45%
1:500
