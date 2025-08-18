SinaisSeções
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer MAX Risk

Armin Heshmat
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
19 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 139%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
502
Negociações com lucro:
348 (69.32%)
Negociações com perda:
154 (30.68%)
Melhor negociação:
23.58 EUR
Pior negociação:
-14.73 EUR
Lucro bruto:
586.71 EUR (4 295 005 pips)
Perda bruta:
-448.85 EUR (2 954 108 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
28 (24.57 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
57.84 EUR (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
2.20%
Depósito máximo carregado:
19.28%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
38
Tempo médio de espera:
11 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.90
Negociações longas:
244 (48.61%)
Negociações curtas:
258 (51.39%)
Fator de lucro:
1.31
Valor esperado:
0.27 EUR
Lucro médio:
1.69 EUR
Perda média:
-2.91 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-25.39 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-56.88 EUR (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-11.55%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.47 EUR
Máximo:
153.92 EUR (44.58%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
44.58% (153.92 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
10.91% (24.59 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 502
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 157
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 1.3M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +23.58 EUR
Pior negociação: -15 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +24.57 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -25.39 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados


🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


Sem comentários
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 21:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 18:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 02:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 23:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 08:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 04:34
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 05:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.18 07:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 03:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
