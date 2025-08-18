- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|502
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|BTCUSD
|157
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.3M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading
Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.
⚜️Key Features:
🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points
📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review
✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My
✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My
✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My
💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.
<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>
🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account
🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :
https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020
—————————
🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .
—————————
🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))
Link PAMM :
https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o
⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.
⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor account information, which includes
((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.
—————————-
🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.
