Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer MAX Risk

Armin Heshmat
0 отзывов
Надежность
19 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 137%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
494
Прибыльных трейдов:
342 (69.23%)
Убыточных трейдов:
152 (30.77%)
Лучший трейд:
23.58 EUR
Худший трейд:
-14.73 EUR
Общая прибыль:
583.95 EUR (4 278 805 pips)
Общий убыток:
-448.18 EUR (2 950 158 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
28 (24.57 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
57.84 EUR (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
2.20%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
19.28%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
32
Ср. время удержания:
11 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.88
Длинных трейдов:
238 (48.18%)
Коротких трейдов:
256 (51.82%)
Профит фактор:
1.30
Мат. ожидание:
0.27 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
1.71 EUR
Средний убыток:
-2.95 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-25.39 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-56.88 EUR (4)
Прирост в месяц:
5.01%
Годовой прогноз:
61.01%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.47 EUR
Максимальная:
153.92 EUR (44.58%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
44.58% (153.92 EUR)
По эквити:
10.91% (24.59 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 494
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 1.3M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +23.58 EUR
Худший трейд: -15 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +24.57 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -25.39 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live26" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных


🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading

Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:

🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points


📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 21:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 17:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 18:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 02:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 23:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 08:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 04:34
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 05:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.18 07:34
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 03:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
