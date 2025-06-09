シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Friday FX Project
Rezki Handoyo

Friday FX Project

Rezki Handoyo
レビュー0件
信頼性
32週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1313  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 160%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
3 544
利益トレード:
2 576 (72.68%)
損失トレード:
968 (27.31%)
ベストトレード:
204.33 USD
最悪のトレード:
-54.72 USD
総利益:
7 353.14 USD (371 928 pips)
総損失:
-4 348.54 USD (317 022 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
44 (46.62 USD)
最大連続利益:
304.74 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.09
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
39.13%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
81
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
12.65
長いトレード:
1 889 (53.30%)
短いトレード:
1 655 (46.70%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.69
期待されたペイオフ:
0.85 USD
平均利益:
2.85 USD
平均損失:
-4.49 USD
最大連続の負け:
13 (-16.34 USD)
最大連続損失:
-233.15 USD (12)
月間成長:
10.83%
年間予想:
131.39%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
44.88 USD
最大の:
237.56 USD (7.14%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.14% (237.56 USD)
エクイティによる:
37.57% (1 221.92 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1464
EURUSD 1334
EURGBP 745
EURJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD 964
EURUSD 1.3K
EURGBP 757
EURJPY -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD 14K
EURUSD 25K
EURGBP 16K
EURJPY -19
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +204.33 USD
最悪のトレード: -55 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 12
最大連続利益: +46.62 USD
最大連続損失: -16.34 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 30
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
Panteon-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 5
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 12
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 15
0.00 × 3
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real30
0.00 × 1
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
515 より多く...
レビューなし
