Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Friday FX Project
Rezki Handoyo

Friday FX Project

Rezki Handoyo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
33 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1313 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 161%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
3 550
Gewinntrades:
2 581 (72.70%)
Verlusttrades:
969 (27.30%)
Bester Trade:
204.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-54.72 USD
Bruttoprofit:
7 359.88 USD (372 424 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 354.34 USD (317 166 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
44 (46.62 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
304.74 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
39.13%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
67
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
12.65
Long-Positionen:
1 889 (53.21%)
Short-Positionen:
1 661 (46.79%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.69
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.49 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-16.34 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-233.15 USD (12)
Wachstum pro Monat :
10.06%
Jahresprognose:
122.10%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
44.88 USD
Maximaler:
237.56 USD (7.14%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.14% (237.56 USD)
Kapital:
37.57% (1 221.92 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1465
EURUSD 1334
EURGBP 750
EURJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 958
EURUSD 1.3K
EURGBP 763
EURJPY -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 14K
EURUSD 25K
EURGBP 16K
EURJPY -19
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +204.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -55 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 12
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +46.62 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -16.34 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 30
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
Panteon-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 5
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 12
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 15
0.00 × 3
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real30
0.00 × 1
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
noch 515 ...
💸 Effortless Trading Starts Here: Copy Trading Revolutionized

Are you ready to dive into the world of trading but don't have the time or technical know-how? Our Copy Trading service makes it simple, profitable, and accessible to everyone.

Here’s why thousands are joining us:

  • 🚫 No VPS Required: Forget the technical setup and monthly VPS costs. Our system runs seamlessly without it, saving you time and money.

  • 💰 Low Entry Barrier: Trading should be for everyone. Start your investment journey with a minimum deposit of only $10.

  • 🗓 Proven Track Record: Our strategy has been delivering results reliably since May 2025. Join a system with a solid history.

  • ⏱ Truly Passive Income: Simply connect your account and let our expert traders execute the trades for you automatically.

Stop watching from the sidelines. Start earning with a reliable system (https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/110417598/a/j5j5j5j5?sharer=trader)


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 04:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 12:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.15 02:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 02:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 08:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 15:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.25 04:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 16:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 13:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 09:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 00:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.09 16:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Friday FX Project
1313 USD pro Monat
161%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
33
99%
3 550
72%
100%
1.69
0.85
USD
38%
1:200
