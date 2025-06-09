SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Friday FX Project
Rezki Handoyo

Friday FX Project

Rezki Handoyo
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
32 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 160%
Exness-Real
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 544
Transacciones Rentables:
2 576 (72.68%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
968 (27.31%)
Mejor transacción:
204.33 USD
Peor transacción:
-54.72 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
7 353.14 USD (371 928 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4 348.54 USD (317 022 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
44 (46.62 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
304.74 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
39.13%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
81
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
12.65
Transacciones Largas:
1 889 (53.30%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 655 (46.70%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.69
Beneficio Esperado:
0.85 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.85 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.49 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-16.34 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-233.15 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.83%
Pronóstico anual:
131.39%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
44.88 USD
Máxima:
237.56 USD (7.14%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.14% (237.56 USD)
De fondos:
37.57% (1 221.92 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1464
EURUSD 1334
EURGBP 745
EURJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD 964
EURUSD 1.3K
EURGBP 757
EURJPY -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD 14K
EURUSD 25K
EURGBP 16K
EURJPY -19
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +204.33 USD
Peor transacción: -55 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +46.62 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -16.34 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 30
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
Panteon-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 5
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 12
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 15
0.00 × 3
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real30
0.00 × 1
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
otros 515...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

💸 Effortless Trading Starts Here: Copy Trading Revolutionized

Are you ready to dive into the world of trading but don't have the time or technical know-how? Our Copy Trading service makes it simple, profitable, and accessible to everyone.

Here’s why thousands are joining us:

  • 🚫 No VPS Required: Forget the technical setup and monthly VPS costs. Our system runs seamlessly without it, saving you time and money.

  • 💰 Low Entry Barrier: Trading should be for everyone. Start your investment journey with a minimum deposit of only $10.

  • 🗓 Proven Track Record: Our strategy has been delivering results reliably since May 2025. Join a system with a solid history.

  • ⏱ Truly Passive Income: Simply connect your account and let our expert traders execute the trades for you automatically.

Stop watching from the sidelines. Start earning with a reliable system (https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/110417598/a/j5j5j5j5?sharer=trader)


No hay comentarios
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 12:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.15 02:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 02:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 08:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 15:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.25 04:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 16:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 13:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 09:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 00:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.09 16:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Friday FX Project
30 USD al mes
160%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
32
99%
3 544
72%
100%
1.69
0.85
USD
38%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.