Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Friday FX Project
Rezki Handoyo

Friday FX Project

Rezki Handoyo
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 159%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 527
Profit Trades:
2 561 (72.61%)
Loss Trades:
966 (27.39%)
Best trade:
204.33 USD
Worst trade:
-54.72 USD
Gross Profit:
7 332.84 USD (370 179 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 346.95 USD (316 864 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (46.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
304.74 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
39.13%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
126
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
12.57
Long Trades:
1 874 (53.13%)
Short Trades:
1 653 (46.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
2.86 USD
Average Loss:
-4.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-16.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-233.15 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
11.58%
Annual Forecast:
140.49%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.88 USD
Maximal:
237.56 USD (7.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.14% (237.56 USD)
By Equity:
37.57% (1 221.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1456
EURUSD 1327
EURGBP 743
EURJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 956
EURUSD 1.3K
EURGBP 754
EURJPY -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 13K
EURUSD 24K
EURGBP 15K
EURJPY -19
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +204.33 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 30
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
Panteon-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 5
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 12
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 15
0.00 × 3
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real30
0.00 × 1
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
515 more...
💸 Effortless Trading Starts Here: Copy Trading Revolutionized

Are you ready to dive into the world of trading but don't have the time or technical know-how? Our Copy Trading service makes it simple, profitable, and accessible to everyone.

Here’s why thousands are joining us:

  • 🚫 No VPS Required: Forget the technical setup and monthly VPS costs. Our system runs seamlessly without it, saving you time and money.

  • 💰 Low Entry Barrier: Trading should be for everyone. Start your investment journey with a minimum deposit of only $10.

  • 🗓 Proven Track Record: Our strategy has been delivering results reliably since May 2025. Join a system with a solid history.

  • ⏱ Truly Passive Income: Simply connect your account and let our expert traders execute the trades for you automatically.

Stop watching from the sidelines. Start earning with a reliable system (https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/110417598/a/j5j5j5j5?sharer=trader)


No reviews
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 12:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.15 02:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 02:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 08:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 15:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.25 04:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 16:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 13:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 09:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 00:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.09 16:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Friday FX Project
30 USD per month
159%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
32
99%
3 527
72%
100%
1.68
0.85
USD
38%
1:200
Copy

