Rezki Handoyo

Friday FX Project

Rezki Handoyo
0条评论
可靠性
32
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 160%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
3 537
盈利交易:
2 571 (72.68%)
亏损交易:
966 (27.31%)
最好交易:
204.33 USD
最差交易:
-54.72 USD
毛利:
7 343.57 USD (371 175 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 346.95 USD (316 864 pips)
最大连续赢利:
44 (46.62 USD)
最大连续盈利:
304.74 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
39.13%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
80
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
12.61
长期交易:
1 882 (53.21%)
短期交易:
1 655 (46.79%)
利润因子:
1.69
预期回报:
0.85 USD
平均利润:
2.86 USD
平均损失:
-4.50 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-16.34 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-233.15 USD (12)
每月增长:
10.65%
年度预测:
129.21%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
44.88 USD
最大值:
237.56 USD (7.14%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.14% (237.56 USD)
净值:
37.57% (1 221.92 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1461
EURUSD 1330
EURGBP 745
EURJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 961
EURUSD 1.3K
EURGBP 757
EURJPY -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 14K
EURUSD 25K
EURGBP 16K
EURJPY -19
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +204.33 USD
最差交易: -55 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 12
最大连续盈利: +46.62 USD
最大连续亏损: -16.34 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 30
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
Panteon-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 5
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 12
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 15
0.00 × 3
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real30
0.00 × 1
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
515 更多...
💸 Effortless Trading Starts Here: Copy Trading Revolutionized

Are you ready to dive into the world of trading but don't have the time or technical know-how? Our Copy Trading service makes it simple, profitable, and accessible to everyone.

Here’s why thousands are joining us:

  • 🚫 No VPS Required: Forget the technical setup and monthly VPS costs. Our system runs seamlessly without it, saving you time and money.

  • 💰 Low Entry Barrier: Trading should be for everyone. Start your investment journey with a minimum deposit of only $10.

  • 🗓 Proven Track Record: Our strategy has been delivering results reliably since May 2025. Join a system with a solid history.

  • ⏱ Truly Passive Income: Simply connect your account and let our expert traders execute the trades for you automatically.

Stop watching from the sidelines. Start earning with a reliable system (https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/110417598/a/j5j5j5j5?sharer=trader)


2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 12:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.15 02:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 02:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 08:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 15:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.25 04:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 16:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 13:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 09:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 00:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.09 16:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
