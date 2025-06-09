- Crescimento
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1464
|EURUSD
|1334
|EURGBP
|745
|EURJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|GBPUSD
|964
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|757
|EURJPY
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|GBPUSD
|14K
|EURUSD
|25K
|EURGBP
|16K
|EURJPY
|-19
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 22
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 30
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
NgelPartners-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Panteon-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
|
Lucrorfx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
EBCGroup-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 5
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlgoGlobal-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 15
|0.00 × 3
|
QuantixFS-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real30
|0.00 × 1
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
