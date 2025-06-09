SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Friday FX Project
Rezki Handoyo

Friday FX Project

Rezki Handoyo
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
32 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 160%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
3 544
Negociações com lucro:
2 576 (72.68%)
Negociações com perda:
968 (27.31%)
Melhor negociação:
204.33 USD
Pior negociação:
-54.72 USD
Lucro bruto:
7 353.14 USD (371 928 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4 348.54 USD (317 022 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
44 (46.62 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
304.74 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
39.13%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
81
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
12.65
Negociações longas:
1 889 (53.30%)
Negociações curtas:
1 655 (46.70%)
Fator de lucro:
1.69
Valor esperado:
0.85 USD
Lucro médio:
2.85 USD
Perda média:
-4.49 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-16.34 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-233.15 USD (12)
Crescimento mensal:
10.83%
Previsão anual:
131.39%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
44.88 USD
Máximo:
237.56 USD (7.14%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.14% (237.56 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
37.57% (1 221.92 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1464
EURUSD 1334
EURGBP 745
EURJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 964
EURUSD 1.3K
EURGBP 757
EURJPY -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 14K
EURUSD 25K
EURGBP 16K
EURJPY -19
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +204.33 USD
Pior negociação: -55 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 12
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +46.62 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -16.34 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 30
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
Panteon-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 5
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 12
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 15
0.00 × 3
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real30
0.00 × 1
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
515 mais ...
💸 Effortless Trading Starts Here: Copy Trading Revolutionized

Are you ready to dive into the world of trading but don't have the time or technical know-how? Our Copy Trading service makes it simple, profitable, and accessible to everyone.

Here’s why thousands are joining us:

  • 🚫 No VPS Required: Forget the technical setup and monthly VPS costs. Our system runs seamlessly without it, saving you time and money.

  • 💰 Low Entry Barrier: Trading should be for everyone. Start your investment journey with a minimum deposit of only $10.

  • 🗓 Proven Track Record: Our strategy has been delivering results reliably since May 2025. Join a system with a solid history.

  • ⏱ Truly Passive Income: Simply connect your account and let our expert traders execute the trades for you automatically.

Stop watching from the sidelines. Start earning with a reliable system (https://social-trading.exness.com/strategy/110417598/a/j5j5j5j5?sharer=trader)


Sem comentários
2025.11.12 10:30
2025.06.09 16:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Friday FX Project
30 USD por mês
160%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
32
99%
3 544
72%
100%
1.69
0.85
USD
38%
1:200
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

