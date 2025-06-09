시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Friday FX Project
Rezki Handoyo

Friday FX Project

Rezki Handoyo
0 리뷰
안정성
34
0 / 0 USD
월별 1313 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 176%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
3 681
이익 거래:
2 675 (72.67%)
손실 거래:
1 006 (27.33%)
최고의 거래:
204.33 USD
최악의 거래:
-54.72 USD
총 수익:
7 668.67 USD (388 165 pips)
총 손실:
-4 470.41 USD (327 544 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
44 (46.62 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
304.74 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
39.13%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
136
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
13.46
롱(주식매수):
1 941 (52.73%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 740 (47.27%)
수익 요인:
1.72
기대수익:
0.87 USD
평균 이익:
2.87 USD
평균 손실:
-4.44 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-16.34 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-233.15 USD (12)
월별 성장률:
12.60%
연간 예측:
152.86%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
44.88 USD
최대한의:
237.56 USD (7.14%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.14% (237.56 USD)
자본금별:
37.57% (1 221.92 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1538
EURUSD 1373
EURGBP 769
EURJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD 1.1K
EURUSD 1.3K
EURGBP 800
EURJPY -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD 17K
EURUSD 27K
EURGBP 17K
EURJPY -19
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +204.33 USD
최악의 거래: -55 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 12
연속 최대 이익: +46.62 USD
연속 최대 손실: -16.34 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 30
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
Panteon-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 5
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 12
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 15
0.00 × 3
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real30
0.00 × 1
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
515 더...
리뷰 없음
