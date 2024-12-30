シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
レビュー0件
信頼性
155週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 264%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
816
利益トレード:
626 (76.71%)
損失トレード:
190 (23.28%)
ベストトレード:
243.04 USD
最悪のトレード:
-58.43 USD
総利益:
1 055.46 USD (117 259 pips)
総損失:
-269.30 USD (77 784 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
23 (8.27 USD)
最大連続利益:
243.34 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
96.80%
最大入金額:
18.50%
最近のトレード:
6 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
7
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
12.76
長いトレード:
488 (59.80%)
短いトレード:
328 (40.20%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.92
期待されたペイオフ:
0.96 USD
平均利益:
1.69 USD
平均損失:
-1.42 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-21.98 USD)
最大連続損失:
-61.62 USD (2)
月間成長:
2.11%
年間予想:
25.55%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.16 USD
最大の:
61.62 USD (12.63%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.03% (61.62 USD)
エクイティによる:
49.85% (436.76 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 816
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCADmicro 786
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCADmicro 39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +243.04 USD
最悪のトレード: -58 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +8.27 USD
最大連続損失: -21.98 USD

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.


レビューなし
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください