Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
155 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2023 264%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
816
Gewinntrades:
626 (76.71%)
Verlusttrades:
190 (23.28%)
Bester Trade:
243.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-58.43 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 055.46 USD (117 259 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-269.30 USD (77 784 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (8.27 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
243.34 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
96.80%
Max deposit load:
18.50%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
12.76
Long-Positionen:
488 (59.80%)
Short-Positionen:
328 (40.20%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.92
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.42 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-21.98 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-61.62 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.11%
Jahresprognose:
25.55%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.16 USD
Maximaler:
61.62 USD (12.63%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.03% (61.62 USD)
Kapital:
49.85% (436.76 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 816
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADmicro 786
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADmicro 39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +243.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -58 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +8.27 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -21.98 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 22" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 22:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 06:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 13:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 20:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 21:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 16:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 09:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
