- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADmicro
|816
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADmicro
|786
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADmicro
|39K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 22" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Trading System Overview
Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.
This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.
