Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 avis
Fiabilité
142 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 248%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
754
Bénéfice trades:
578 (76.65%)
Perte trades:
176 (23.34%)
Meilleure transaction:
243.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-58.43 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 030.28 USD (108 907 pips)
Perte brute:
-264.62 USD (74 752 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (8.27 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
243.34 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
95.80%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.50%
Dernier trade:
24 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
12.43
Longs trades:
445 (59.02%)
Courts trades:
309 (40.98%)
Facteur de profit:
3.89
Rendement attendu:
1.02 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.50 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-21.98 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-61.62 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.37%
Prévision annuelle:
16.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.16 USD
Maximal:
61.62 USD (12.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.03% (61.62 USD)
Par fonds propres:
49.85% (436.76 USD)

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 22" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.


