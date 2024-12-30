СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 отзывов
Надежность
155 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 264%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
816
Прибыльных трейдов:
626 (76.71%)
Убыточных трейдов:
190 (23.28%)
Лучший трейд:
243.04 USD
Худший трейд:
-58.43 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 055.46 USD (117 259 pips)
Общий убыток:
-269.30 USD (77 784 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
23 (8.27 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
243.34 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
96.80%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
18.50%
Последний трейд:
6 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
7
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
12.76
Длинных трейдов:
488 (59.80%)
Коротких трейдов:
328 (40.20%)
Профит фактор:
3.92
Мат. ожидание:
0.96 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.69 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.42 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-21.98 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-61.62 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
2.11%
Годовой прогноз:
25.55%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.16 USD
Максимальная:
61.62 USD (12.63%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
7.03% (61.62 USD)
По эквити:
49.85% (436.76 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 816
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCADmicro 786
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCADmicro 39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +243.04 USD
Худший трейд: -58 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +8.27 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -21.98 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-Real 22" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.17 22:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 06:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 13:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 20:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 21:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 16:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 09:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD
50 USD в месяц
264%
0
0
USD
476
USD
155
99%
816
76%
97%
3.91
0.96
USD
50%
1:500
Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.