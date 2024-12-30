SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
142 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 248%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
754
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
578 (76.65%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
176 (23.34%)
En iyi işlem:
243.04 USD
En kötü işlem:
-58.43 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 030.28 USD (108 907 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-264.62 USD (74 752 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (8.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
243.34 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
95.80%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.50%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
12.43
Alış işlemleri:
445 (59.02%)
Satış işlemleri:
309 (40.98%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.89
Beklenen getiri:
1.02 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.78 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-21.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-61.62 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.37%
Yıllık tahmin:
16.65%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.16 USD
Maksimum:
61.62 USD (12.63%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.03% (61.62 USD)
Varlığa göre:
49.85% (436.76 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 754
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCADmicro 766
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCADmicro 34K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +243.04 USD
En kötü işlem: -58 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +8.27 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -21.98 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 22" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 16:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 09:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 09:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.07 08:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 08:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 04:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.05 16:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.02 06:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 03:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD
Ayda 50 USD
248%
0
0
USD
456
USD
142
99%
754
76%
96%
3.89
1.02
USD
50%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.