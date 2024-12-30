- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADmicro
|816
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADmicro
|786
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADmicro
|39K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trading System Overview
Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.
This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.
USD
USD
USD