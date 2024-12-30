SignalsSections
LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD

Reliability
155 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 264%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
816
Profit Trades:
626 (76.71%)
Loss Trades:
190 (23.28%)
Best trade:
243.04 USD
Worst trade:
-58.43 USD
Gross Profit:
1 055.46 USD (117 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
-269.30 USD (77 784 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (8.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
243.34 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
96.80%
Max deposit load:
18.50%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
12.76
Long Trades:
488 (59.80%)
Short Trades:
328 (40.20%)
Profit Factor:
3.92
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
1.69 USD
Average Loss:
-1.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-21.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.62 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.11%
Annual Forecast:
25.55%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.16 USD
Maximal:
61.62 USD (12.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.03% (61.62 USD)
By Equity:
49.85% (436.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 816
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADmicro 786
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADmicro 39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.


2025.12.17 22:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 06:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 13:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 20:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 21:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 16:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 09:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
