SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
155 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 264%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
816
Negociações com lucro:
626 (76.71%)
Negociações com perda:
190 (23.28%)
Melhor negociação:
243.04 USD
Pior negociação:
-58.43 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 055.46 USD (117 259 pips)
Perda bruta:
-269.30 USD (77 784 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
23 (8.27 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
243.34 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
96.80%
Depósito máximo carregado:
18.50%
Último negócio:
6 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
12.76
Negociações longas:
488 (59.80%)
Negociações curtas:
328 (40.20%)
Fator de lucro:
3.92
Valor esperado:
0.96 USD
Lucro médio:
1.69 USD
Perda média:
-1.42 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-21.98 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-61.62 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
2.11%
Previsão anual:
25.55%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.16 USD
Máximo:
61.62 USD (12.63%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.03% (61.62 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
49.85% (436.76 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 816
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCADmicro 786
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCADmicro 39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +243.04 USD
Pior negociação: -58 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +8.27 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -21.98 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 22" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.


Sem comentários
2025.12.17 22:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 06:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 13:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 20:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 21:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 16:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 09:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD
50 USD por mês
264%
0
0
USD
476
USD
155
99%
816
76%
97%
3.91
0.96
USD
50%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.