- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADmicro
|819
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCADmicro
|787
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCADmicro
|40K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 22"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Trading System Overview
Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.
This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.
USD
USD
USD