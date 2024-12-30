시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 리뷰
안정성
157
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 264%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
819
이익 거래:
629 (76.80%)
손실 거래:
190 (23.20%)
최고의 거래:
243.04 USD
최악의 거래:
-58.43 USD
총 수익:
1 056.00 USD (117 612 pips)
총 손실:
-269.30 USD (77 784 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
23 (8.27 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
243.34 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
96.80%
최대 입금량:
18.50%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
12.77
롱(주식매수):
491 (59.95%)
숏(주식차입매도):
328 (40.05%)
수익 요인:
3.92
기대수익:
0.96 USD
평균 이익:
1.68 USD
평균 손실:
-1.42 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-21.98 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-61.62 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
0.86%
연간 예측:
10.42%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.16 USD
최대한의:
61.62 USD (12.63%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.03% (61.62 USD)
자본금별:
49.85% (436.76 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 819
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCADmicro 787
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCADmicro 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +243.04 USD
최악의 거래: -58 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +8.27 USD
연속 최대 손실: -21.98 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 22"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 09:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 22:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 06:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 13:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 20:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 21:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 16:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD
월별 50 USD
264%
0
0
USD
477
USD
157
99%
819
76%
97%
3.92
0.96
USD
50%
1:500
