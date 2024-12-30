SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
155 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 264%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
816
Transacciones Rentables:
626 (76.71%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
190 (23.28%)
Mejor transacción:
243.04 USD
Peor transacción:
-58.43 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 055.46 USD (117 259 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-269.30 USD (77 784 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (8.27 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
243.34 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
96.80%
Carga máxima del depósito:
18.50%
Último trade:
6 días
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
12.76
Transacciones Largas:
488 (59.80%)
Transacciones Cortas:
328 (40.20%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.92
Beneficio Esperado:
0.96 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.69 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.42 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-21.98 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-61.62 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.11%
Pronóstico anual:
25.55%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1.16 USD
Máxima:
61.62 USD (12.63%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.03% (61.62 USD)
De fondos:
49.85% (436.76 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 816
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCADmicro 786
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCADmicro 39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +243.04 USD
Peor transacción: -58 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +8.27 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -21.98 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 22" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Employs an averaging martingale approach, a method proven effective in delivering consistent results.
Capital Management: Supports the potential for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and enhance trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain substantial risk control, leveraging the strategy's robustness to navigate market fluctuations effectively.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market movements while adopting a strategy that prioritizes consistent performance and controlled risk exposure.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 22:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 06:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 13:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 20:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 21:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 16:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 09:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
LazyPRO v2 AUDCAD
50 USD al mes
264%
0
0
USD
476
USD
155
99%
816
76%
97%
3.91
0.96
USD
50%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.