Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
トレード:
6 423
利益トレード:
5 414 (84.29%)
損失トレード:
1 009 (15.71%)
ベストトレード:
4 871 745.85 USD
最悪のトレード:
-3 126.15 USD
総利益:
5 233 733.07 USD (19 534 319 pips)
総損失:
-68 048.33 USD (396 496 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
97 (574.57 USD)
最大連続利益:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
シャープレシオ:
0.02
取引アクティビティ:
83.81%
最大入金額:
21.52%
最近のトレード:
7 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
219.37
長いトレード:
3 037 (47.28%)
短いトレード:
3 386 (52.72%)
プロフィットファクター:
76.91
期待されたペイオフ:
804.25 USD
平均利益:
966.70 USD
平均損失:
-67.44 USD
最大連続の負け:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
最大連続損失:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
月間成長:
0.00%
年間予想:
0.05%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
エクイティによる:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2671
|AUDNZD
|2136
|NZDCAD
|1616
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|AUDNZD
|5.2M
|NZDCAD
|213
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDCAD
|71K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|NZDCAD
|9.3K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICEMarkets-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.
I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.
I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.
My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.
May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k