シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / WakaSmart
Valeriia Mishchenko

WakaSmart

Valeriia Mishchenko
レビュー4件
信頼性
411週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  60  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2018 0%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. 経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
6 423
利益トレード:
5 414 (84.29%)
損失トレード:
1 009 (15.71%)
ベストトレード:
4 871 745.85 USD
最悪のトレード:
-3 126.15 USD
総利益:
5 233 733.07 USD (19 534 319 pips)
総損失:
-68 048.33 USD (396 496 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
97 (574.57 USD)
最大連続利益:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
シャープレシオ:
0.02
取引アクティビティ:
83.81%
最大入金額:
21.52%
最近のトレード:
7 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
219.37
長いトレード:
3 037 (47.28%)
短いトレード:
3 386 (52.72%)
プロフィットファクター:
76.91
期待されたペイオフ:
804.25 USD
平均利益:
966.70 USD
平均損失:
-67.44 USD
最大連続の負け:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
最大連続損失:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
月間成長:
0.00%
年間予想:
0.05%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
エクイティによる:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2671
AUDNZD 2136
NZDCAD 1616
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD 2.4K
AUDNZD 5.2M
NZDCAD 213
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD 71K
AUDNZD 19M
NZDCAD 9.3K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +4 871 745.85 USD
最悪のトレード: -3 126 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 14
最大連続の負け: 10
最大連続利益: +574.57 USD
最大連続損失: -13 726.59 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICEMarkets-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

平均の評価:
Giedrius DEGUTIS
35
Giedrius DEGUTIS 2025.03.25 08:40   

I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.

José Blas
45
José Blas 2025.03.01 06:22 
 

I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.

Frengky Bunga
105
Frengky Bunga 2025.02.03 14:25 
 

I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.

My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.

Yong Tai Chee
226
Yong Tai Chee 2025.01.14 21:05 
 

May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k

2025.12.28 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.14 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.15 15:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.06 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 11:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.12 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.12 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
WakaSmart
60 USD/月
0%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
411
100%
6 423
84%
84%
76.91
804.25
USD
57%
1:300
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください