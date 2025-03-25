信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / WakaSmart
Valeriia Mishchenko

WakaSmart

Valeriia Mishchenko
4条评论
可靠性
411
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 60 USD per 
增长自 2018 0%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
6 423
盈利交易:
5 414 (84.29%)
亏损交易:
1 009 (15.71%)
最好交易:
4 871 745.85 USD
最差交易:
-3 126.15 USD
毛利:
5 233 733.07 USD (19 534 319 pips)
毛利亏损:
-68 048.33 USD (396 496 pips)
最大连续赢利:
97 (574.57 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
83.81%
最大入金加载:
21.52%
最近交易:
8 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
219.37
长期交易:
3 037 (47.28%)
短期交易:
3 386 (52.72%)
利润因子:
76.91
预期回报:
804.25 USD
平均利润:
966.70 USD
平均损失:
-67.44 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
每月增长:
0.00%
年度预测:
0.05%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
净值:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2671
AUDNZD 2136
NZDCAD 1616
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 2.4K
AUDNZD 5.2M
NZDCAD 213
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 71K
AUDNZD 19M
NZDCAD 9.3K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +4 871 745.85 USD
最差交易: -3 126 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +574.57 USD
最大连续亏损: -13 726.59 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICEMarkets-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

平均等级:
Giedrius DEGUTIS
35
Giedrius DEGUTIS 2025.03.25 08:40   

I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.

José Blas
45
José Blas 2025.03.01 06:22 
 

I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.

Frengky Bunga
105
Frengky Bunga 2025.02.03 14:25 
 

I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.

My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.

Yong Tai Chee
231
Yong Tai Chee 2025.01.14 21:05 
 

May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k

2025.12.28 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.14 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.15 15:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.06 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 11:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.12 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.12 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
