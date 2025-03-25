- 成长
- 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
6 423
盈利交易:
5 414 (84.29%)
亏损交易:
1 009 (15.71%)
最好交易:
4 871 745.85 USD
最差交易:
-3 126.15 USD
毛利:
5 233 733.07 USD (19 534 319 pips)
毛利亏损:
-68 048.33 USD (396 496 pips)
最大连续赢利:
97 (574.57 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
83.81%
最大入金加载:
21.52%
最近交易:
8 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
219.37
长期交易:
3 037 (47.28%)
短期交易:
3 386 (52.72%)
利润因子:
76.91
预期回报:
804.25 USD
平均利润:
966.70 USD
平均损失:
-67.44 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
每月增长:
0.00%
年度预测:
0.05%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
净值:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2671
|AUDNZD
|2136
|NZDCAD
|1616
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|AUDNZD
|5.2M
|NZDCAD
|213
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|71K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|NZDCAD
|9.3K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +4 871 745.85 USD
最差交易: -3 126 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +574.57 USD
最大连续亏损: -13 726.59 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICEMarkets-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月60 USD
0%
0
0
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
411
100%
6 423
84%
84%
76.91
804.25
USD
USD
57%
1:300
I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.
I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.
I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.
My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.
May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k