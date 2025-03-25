- Crescita
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
Trade:
6 186
Profit Trade:
5 200 (84.06%)
Loss Trade:
986 (15.94%)
Best Trade:
4 871 745.85 USD
Worst Trade:
-3 126.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 232 574.61 USD (19 521 400 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-67 428.49 USD (385 457 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
97 (574.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
83.81%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.52%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
219.35
Long Trade:
2 921 (47.22%)
Short Trade:
3 265 (52.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
77.60
Profitto previsto:
834.97 USD
Profitto medio:
1 006.26 USD
Perdita media:
-68.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
Per equità:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2589
|AUDNZD
|2050
|NZDCAD
|1547
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.2K
|AUDNZD
|5.2M
|NZDCAD
|56
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|68K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|NZDCAD
|7.4K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 871 745.85 USD
Worst Trade: -3 126 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +574.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13 726.59 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICEMarkets-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
60USD al mese
-0%
0
0
USD
USD
19K
USD
USD
399
100%
6 186
84%
84%
77.60
834.97
USD
USD
57%
1:300
I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.
I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.
I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.
My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.
May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k