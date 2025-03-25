SegnaliSezioni
Valeriia Mishchenko

WakaSmart

Valeriia Mishchenko
4 recensioni
399 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 60 USD al mese
crescita dal 2018 -0%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6 186
Profit Trade:
5 200 (84.06%)
Loss Trade:
986 (15.94%)
Best Trade:
4 871 745.85 USD
Worst Trade:
-3 126.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 232 574.61 USD (19 521 400 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-67 428.49 USD (385 457 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
97 (574.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
83.81%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.52%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
219.35
Long Trade:
2 921 (47.22%)
Short Trade:
3 265 (52.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
77.60
Profitto previsto:
834.97 USD
Profitto medio:
1 006.26 USD
Perdita media:
-68.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
Per equità:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2589
AUDNZD 2050
NZDCAD 1547
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 2.2K
AUDNZD 5.2M
NZDCAD 56
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 68K
AUDNZD 19M
NZDCAD 7.4K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 871 745.85 USD
Worst Trade: -3 126 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +574.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13 726.59 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICEMarkets-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Valutazione media:
Giedrius DEGUTIS
35
Giedrius DEGUTIS 2025.03.25 08:40   

I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.

José Blas
40
José Blas 2025.03.01 06:22 
 

I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.

Frengky Bunga
105
Frengky Bunga 2025.02.03 14:25 
 

I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.

My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.

Yong Tai Chee
216
Yong Tai Chee 2025.01.14 21:05 
 

May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k

2025.09.14 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.15 15:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.06 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 11:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.12 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.12 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
