Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
Trades insgesamt:
6 423
Gewinntrades:
5 414 (84.29%)
Verlusttrades:
1 009 (15.71%)
Bester Trade:
4 871 745.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3 126.15 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 233 733.07 USD (19 534 319 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-68 048.33 USD (396 496 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
97 (574.57 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
83.81%
Max deposit load:
21.52%
Letzter Trade:
7 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
219.37
Long-Positionen:
3 037 (47.28%)
Short-Positionen:
3 386 (52.72%)
Profit-Faktor:
76.91
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
804.25 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
966.70 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-67.44 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.00%
Jahresprognose:
0.05%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
Kapital:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2671
|AUDNZD
|2136
|NZDCAD
|1616
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|AUDNZD
|5.2M
|NZDCAD
|213
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|71K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|NZDCAD
|9.3K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Bester Trade: +4 871 745.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -3 126 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +574.57 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -13 726.59 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICEMarkets-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.
I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.
I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.
My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.
May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k