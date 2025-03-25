SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / WakaSmart
Valeriia Mishchenko

WakaSmart

Valeriia Mishchenko
4 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
411 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 60 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2018 0%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
6 423
Gewinntrades:
5 414 (84.29%)
Verlusttrades:
1 009 (15.71%)
Bester Trade:
4 871 745.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3 126.15 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 233 733.07 USD (19 534 319 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-68 048.33 USD (396 496 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
97 (574.57 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
83.81%
Max deposit load:
21.52%
Letzter Trade:
7 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
219.37
Long-Positionen:
3 037 (47.28%)
Short-Positionen:
3 386 (52.72%)
Profit-Faktor:
76.91
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
804.25 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
966.70 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-67.44 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.00%
Jahresprognose:
0.05%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
Kapital:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2671
AUDNZD 2136
NZDCAD 1616
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 2.4K
AUDNZD 5.2M
NZDCAD 213
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 71K
AUDNZD 19M
NZDCAD 9.3K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4 871 745.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -3 126 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +574.57 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -13 726.59 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICEMarkets-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
Giedrius DEGUTIS
35
Giedrius DEGUTIS 2025.03.25 08:40   

I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.

José Blas
45
José Blas 2025.03.01 06:22 
 

I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.

Frengky Bunga
105
Frengky Bunga 2025.02.03 14:25 
 

I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.

My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.

Yong Tai Chee
226
Yong Tai Chee 2025.01.14 21:05 
 

May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k

2025.12.28 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.14 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.15 15:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.06 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 11:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.12 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.12 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
