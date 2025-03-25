- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6 423
Profit Trades:
5 414 (84.29%)
Loss Trades:
1 009 (15.71%)
Best trade:
4 871 745.85 USD
Worst trade:
-3 126.15 USD
Gross Profit:
5 233 733.07 USD (19 534 319 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68 048.33 USD (396 496 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
97 (574.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
83.81%
Max deposit load:
21.52%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
219.37
Long Trades:
3 037 (47.28%)
Short Trades:
3 386 (52.72%)
Profit Factor:
76.91
Expected Payoff:
804.25 USD
Average Profit:
966.70 USD
Average Loss:
-67.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
By Equity:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2671
|AUDNZD
|2136
|NZDCAD
|1616
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|AUDNZD
|5.2M
|NZDCAD
|213
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|71K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|NZDCAD
|9.3K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 871 745.85 USD
Worst trade: -3 126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +574.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13 726.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICEMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
411
100%
6 423
84%
84%
76.91
804.25
USD
USD
57%
1:300
I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.
I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.
I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.
My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.
May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k