Valeriia Mishchenko

WakaSmart

Valeriia Mishchenko
4 reviews
Reliability
411 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2018 0%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 423
Profit Trades:
5 414 (84.29%)
Loss Trades:
1 009 (15.71%)
Best trade:
4 871 745.85 USD
Worst trade:
-3 126.15 USD
Gross Profit:
5 233 733.07 USD (19 534 319 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68 048.33 USD (396 496 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
97 (574.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
83.81%
Max deposit load:
21.52%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
219.37
Long Trades:
3 037 (47.28%)
Short Trades:
3 386 (52.72%)
Profit Factor:
76.91
Expected Payoff:
804.25 USD
Average Profit:
966.70 USD
Average Loss:
-67.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
By Equity:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2671
AUDNZD 2136
NZDCAD 1616
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 2.4K
AUDNZD 5.2M
NZDCAD 213
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 71K
AUDNZD 19M
NZDCAD 9.3K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 871 745.85 USD
Worst trade: -3 126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +574.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13 726.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICEMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Average rating:
Giedrius DEGUTIS
35
Giedrius DEGUTIS 2025.03.25 08:40   

I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.

José Blas
45
José Blas 2025.03.01 06:22 
 

I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.

Frengky Bunga
105
Frengky Bunga 2025.02.03 14:25 
 

I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.

My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.

Yong Tai Chee
231
Yong Tai Chee 2025.01.14 21:05 
 

May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k

2025.12.28 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.14 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.15 15:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.06 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 11:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.12 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.12 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
