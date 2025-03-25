시그널섹션
Valeriia Mishchenko

WakaSmart

Valeriia Mishchenko
4 리뷰
안정성
414
0 / 0 USD
월별 60 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2018 0%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
  • 성장
  • 잔고
거래 스타일이 변경되었습니다. 내역의 일부는 통계에 포함되지 않습니다. 시그널 서비스를 통한 수익의 증가는 어떻게 계산됩니까?
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
6 427
이익 거래:
5 418 (84.30%)
손실 거래:
1 009 (15.70%)
최고의 거래:
4 871 745.85 USD
최악의 거래:
-3 126.15 USD
총 수익:
5 233 742.36 USD (19 534 508 pips)
총 손실:
-68 048.33 USD (396 496 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
97 (574.57 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
샤프 비율:
0.02
거래 활동:
81.33%
최대 입금량:
21.52%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
219.37
롱(주식매수):
3 037 (47.25%)
숏(주식차입매도):
3 390 (52.75%)
수익 요인:
76.91
기대수익:
803.75 USD
평균 이익:
965.99 USD
평균 손실:
-67.44 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
월별 성장률:
0.00%
연간 예측:
0.05%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
자본금별:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2672
AUDNZD 2138
NZDCAD 1617
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 2.4K
AUDNZD 5.2M
NZDCAD 216
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 71K
AUDNZD 19M
NZDCAD 9.4K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +4 871 745.85 USD
최악의 거래: -3 126 USD
연속 최대 이익: 14
연속 최대 손실: 10
연속 최대 이익: +574.57 USD
연속 최대 손실: -13 726.59 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICEMarkets-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

평균 평점:
Giedrius DEGUTIS
35
Giedrius DEGUTIS 2025.03.25 08:40   

I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.

José Blas
45
José Blas 2025.03.01 06:22 
 

I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.

Frengky Bunga
105
Frengky Bunga 2025.02.03 14:25 
 

I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.

My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.

Yong Tai Chee
231
Yong Tai Chee 2025.01.14 21:05 
 

May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k

2026.01.06 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.14 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.15 15:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.06 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 11:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.12 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.12 01:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
