거래 스타일이 변경되었습니다. 내역의 일부는 통계에 포함되지 않습니다.
트레이드:
6 427
이익 거래:
5 418 (84.30%)
손실 거래:
1 009 (15.70%)
최고의 거래:
4 871 745.85 USD
최악의 거래:
-3 126.15 USD
총 수익:
5 233 742.36 USD (19 534 508 pips)
총 손실:
-68 048.33 USD (396 496 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
97 (574.57 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
5 154 774.30 USD (14)
샤프 비율:
0.02
거래 활동:
81.33%
최대 입금량:
21.52%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
219.37
롱(주식매수):
3 037 (47.25%)
숏(주식차입매도):
3 390 (52.75%)
수익 요인:
76.91
기대수익:
803.75 USD
평균 이익:
965.99 USD
평균 손실:
-67.44 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-13 726.59 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-13 726.59 USD (10)
월별 성장률:
0.00%
연간 예측:
0.05%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
23 547.65 USD (71.45%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
57.17% (23 547.65 USD)
자본금별:
37.37% (15 163.19 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2672
|AUDNZD
|2138
|NZDCAD
|1617
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|AUDNZD
|5.2M
|NZDCAD
|216
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|71K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|NZDCAD
|9.4K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICEMarkets-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 60 USD
0%
0
0
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
414
100%
6 427
84%
81%
76.91
803.75
USD
USD
57%
1:300
I only received trading signals for 1 week. The platform showed that the account was connected to the signal, but no trading took place. Later, I could not get any information about the problem.
I subscribed to this signal a few days ago, and it only copies some signals from me. If I go into the history, you can see many more signs than those that came to me. Besides, the lot is different too, I can't find any explanation.
I just subscribed with WakaSmart since January 27, 2025, I deposit only $500, I use OctaFX Broker.
My experience with WakaSmart, there were several times he closed positions, WakaSmart's trading results were Profit, I lost. And the monthly fee is $60, I'm a little doubtful about the monthly trading profit, whether I can get a minimum of $60.
May i ask how come my initial open positions are only 0.01? My balance is 2.7k