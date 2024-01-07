- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|440
|AUDNZD
|338
|NZDCAD
|276
|EURUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|12
|USDJPY
|8
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDCAD
|369
|AUDNZD
|228
|NZDCAD
|230
|EURUSD
|11
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDCAD
|13K
|AUDNZD
|2.3K
|NZDCAD
|10K
|EURUSD
|501
|GBPUSD
|59
|USDJPY
|295
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboMarketsCY-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|0.06 × 35
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.67 × 512
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.95 × 625
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.11 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.18 × 209
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.64 × 229
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.76 × 58
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.43 × 184
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.52 × 137
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 8
|
Swissquote-Server
|7.38 × 471
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.57 × 515
|
Weltrade-Real
|14.70 × 140
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|16.67 × 6
Dear Investor,
I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since September 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.
Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.
Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.
This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.
Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.
This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.
Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!
I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.
Best regards,
Benjamin
USD
EUR
EUR
Fast money at moderate risk....that´s the way I love it...hopefully it stays alive for multiple withdrawals...fly bullet fly ;-)
I tested this signal for a month. I gave it 5 stars cus the logic seems good. It is grid but not always active. It's a good return in relation to the risks. The author mentioned to withdraw profits which makes sence with this strategy. He is a very responsive person and helped me a lot.