Benjamin Greulich

Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated

Benjamin Greulich
レビュー2件
信頼性
130週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 370%
RoboMarketsCY-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 088
利益トレード:
930 (85.47%)
損失トレード:
158 (14.52%)
ベストトレード:
116.64 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-44.18 EUR
総利益:
1 518.14 EUR (95 781 pips)
総損失:
-779.01 EUR (69 294 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
105 (51.09 EUR)
最大連続利益:
116.64 EUR (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.14
取引アクティビティ:
52.90%
最大入金額:
34.87%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
10
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
6.34
長いトレード:
498 (45.77%)
短いトレード:
590 (54.23%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.95
期待されたペイオフ:
0.68 EUR
平均利益:
1.63 EUR
平均損失:
-4.93 EUR
最大連続の負け:
4 (-116.65 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-116.65 EUR (4)
月間成長:
1.65%
年間予想:
21.36%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.02 EUR
最大の:
116.65 EUR (15.72%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.72% (116.80 EUR)
エクイティによる:
65.11% (483.09 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD 440
AUDNZD 338
NZDCAD 276
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 12
USDJPY 8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD 369
AUDNZD 228
NZDCAD 230
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 2.3K
NZDCAD 10K
EURUSD 501
GBPUSD 59
USDJPY 295
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +116.64 EUR
最悪のトレード: -44 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +51.09 EUR
最大連続損失: -116.65 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboMarketsCY-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
0.06 × 35
StriforLtd-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.67 × 512
FPMarkets-Live
0.80 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.95 × 625
RoboForex-ECN
1.11 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.18 × 209
Exness-MT5Real7
1.64 × 229
Tickmill-Live
1.76 × 58
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.43 × 184
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.52 × 137
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 8
Swissquote-Server
7.38 × 471
RoboForex-Pro
8.57 × 515
Weltrade-Real
14.70 × 140
Forex.com-Live 536
16.67 × 6
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since September 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


平均の評価:
Marina David
71
Marina David 2024.01.07 19:30 
 

Fast money at moderate risk....that´s the way I love it...hopefully it stays alive for multiple withdrawals...fly bullet fly ;-)

Joachim Seibert
31
Joachim Seibert 2024.01.04 14:37 
 

I tested this signal for a month. I gave it 5 stars cus the logic seems good. It is grid but not always active. It's a good return in relation to the risks. The author mentioned to withdraw profits which makes sence with this strategy. He is a very responsive person and helped me a lot.

2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.31 01:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 00:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.12 15:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.16 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.03 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.20 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.12 13:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.11 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.25 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
