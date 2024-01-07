SinyallerBölümler
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
837
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
703 (83.99%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
134 (16.01%)
En iyi işlem:
116.64 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-44.18 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 293.20 EUR (82 737 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-625.10 EUR (52 133 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
56 (21.92 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
116.64 EUR (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
49.90%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
34.87%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.73
Alış işlemleri:
393 (46.95%)
Satış işlemleri:
444 (53.05%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.07
Beklenen getiri:
0.80 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.84 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-4.66 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-116.65 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-116.65 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
0.65%
Yıllık tahmin:
7.95%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.02 EUR
Maksimum:
116.65 EUR (15.72%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.72% (116.80 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
65.11% (483.09 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 301
NZDCAD 276
AUDNZD 226
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 12
USDJPY 8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 327
NZDCAD 230
AUDNZD 189
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 4
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 10K
AUDNZD 7.7K
EURUSD 501
GBPUSD 59
USDJPY 295
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +116.64 EUR
En kötü işlem: -44 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21.92 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -116.65 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboMarkets-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteForexEU-MT5-Live
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.33 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.68 × 517
FPMarkets-Live
0.80 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.95 × 625
RoboForex-ECN
1.09 × 114
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.19 × 212
VantageInternational-Live
1.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.64 × 229
Tickmill-Live
1.79 × 61
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.52 × 137
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.63 × 187
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 8
StriforSVG-Live
4.00 × 2
Swissquote-Server
7.38 × 471
AdmiralsGroup-Live
8.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
8.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
8.57 × 515
FBS-Real
13.67 × 3
Weltrade-Real
14.70 × 140
2 daha fazla...
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since September 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Marina David
71
Marina David 2024.01.07 19:30 
 

Fast money at moderate risk....that´s the way I love it...hopefully it stays alive for multiple withdrawals...fly bullet fly ;-)

Joachim Seibert
31
Joachim Seibert 2024.01.04 14:37 
 

I tested this signal for a month. I gave it 5 stars cus the logic seems good. It is grid but not always active. It's a good return in relation to the risks. The author mentioned to withdraw profits which makes sence with this strategy. He is a very responsive person and helped me a lot.

2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.31 01:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 00:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.12 15:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.16 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.03 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.20 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.12 13:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.11 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.25 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
