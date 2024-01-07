SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated
Benjamin Greulich

Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated

Benjamin Greulich
2 reviews
Reliability
130 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 370%
RoboMarketsCY-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 088
Profit Trades:
930 (85.47%)
Loss Trades:
158 (14.52%)
Best trade:
116.64 EUR
Worst trade:
-44.18 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 518.14 EUR (95 781 pips)
Gross Loss:
-779.01 EUR (69 294 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
105 (51.09 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.64 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
52.90%
Max deposit load:
34.87%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.34
Long Trades:
498 (45.77%)
Short Trades:
590 (54.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
0.68 EUR
Average Profit:
1.63 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.93 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-116.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.65 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
1.65%
Annual Forecast:
21.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 EUR
Maximal:
116.65 EUR (15.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.72% (116.80 EUR)
By Equity:
65.11% (483.09 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 440
AUDNZD 338
NZDCAD 276
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 12
USDJPY 8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 369
AUDNZD 228
NZDCAD 230
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 2.3K
NZDCAD 10K
EURUSD 501
GBPUSD 59
USDJPY 295
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +116.64 EUR
Worst trade: -44 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.09 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.65 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarketsCY-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
0.06 × 35
StriforLtd-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.67 × 512
FPMarkets-Live
0.80 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.95 × 625
RoboForex-ECN
1.11 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.18 × 209
Exness-MT5Real7
1.64 × 229
Tickmill-Live
1.76 × 58
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.43 × 184
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.52 × 137
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 8
Swissquote-Server
7.38 × 471
RoboForex-Pro
8.57 × 515
Weltrade-Real
14.70 × 140
Forex.com-Live 536
16.67 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since September 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Average rating:
Marina David
71
Marina David 2024.01.07 19:30 
 

Fast money at moderate risk....that´s the way I love it...hopefully it stays alive for multiple withdrawals...fly bullet fly ;-)

Joachim Seibert
31
Joachim Seibert 2024.01.04 14:37 
 

I tested this signal for a month. I gave it 5 stars cus the logic seems good. It is grid but not always active. It's a good return in relation to the risks. The author mentioned to withdraw profits which makes sence with this strategy. He is a very responsive person and helped me a lot.

2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.31 01:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 00:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.12 15:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.16 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.03 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.20 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.12 13:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.11 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.25 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated
30 USD per month
370%
0
0
USD
939
EUR
130
100%
1 088
85%
53%
1.94
0.68
EUR
65%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.